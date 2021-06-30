James Corden tweaks Spill Your Guts on racism claims

LOS ANGELES • Host James Corden (right) is making changes to The Late Late Show's Spill Your Guts segment, which has celebrities attempting to eat food such as century egg, balut and chicken feet.

A recent online petition on Change.org, which collected 45,000 signatures, called on Corden to change or remove the Spill Your Guts segment, saying: "In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism."

On a recent appearance on radio show Howard 101, Corden spoke to host Howard Stern about the petition.

"We heard that story and the next time we do that bit, we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods," said Corden, 42.

"We completely understand," he added. "It's not for us to determine whether somebody's upset or hurt about something. All we can do is go, 'All right, we get it, we won't do that.'"

The British actor-comedian added: "Our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."

The segment does not always feature Asian food and he mentioned that when Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was on the show, she was asked to eat a pizza covered in cheeseburgers.

In a previous interview with Stern in 2019, Corden said the foods are "not odd".

He recalled a conversation with singer Cher in 2018, in which she was hesitant, but eventually chose to eat a cow's tongue instead of saying something nice about then United States President Donald Trump.

"I said, 'Look, all of these things are delicacies around the world'," he added. "And a lot of it doesn't taste bad. It really doesn't. It's just your psyche of something being new."