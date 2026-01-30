Jakarta mulls over hosting BTS concert at remote venue despite scepticism over accessibility

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The two-day BTS concert in Jakarta is estimated to generate around $75 million in consumer spending.

JAKARTA – Jakarta is weighing plans to host the upcoming BTS concert at a relatively remote stadium in the northern part of the city, a move that has drawn scepticism from fans and observers over the venue’s accessibility and readiness.

Retail worker Kania Lestari, a long-time BTS fan, said she was excited to finally welcome the seven-member South Korean boyband group to her hometown after nearly ten years, but expressed concern if their concert was held at Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta.