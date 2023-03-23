Jade Seah calls out ‘self-entitled behaviour’ after note on windshield for parking in private estate

SINGAPORE – Deejay-actress Jade Seah has taken to Instagram to call out what she deemed “self-entitled behaviour” after finding a note on her car’s windshield, asking her not to park along the road in a private estate.

Posting on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Seah, 39, shared a photo of a handwritten note, which read: “Please do not park here. Let those who stay here, park here. Thank you.”

Seah wrote: “I found this placed on the windshield of my car, which I had taken care to park legally along a road with no line markings, and not obstructing anyone’s front gate nor traffic.”

“When you own landed property, you own the land you paid for. That usually includes your house; and some people choose to have swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. You do not own the land outside your house. That is public property that anyone is at liberty to park at; and that includes vans, lorries, motorbikes and other cars,” she added.

“With all due respect though, sir/madam (and also to all other home owners who think you have priority or rights to the space in front of your house), I’m here to educate you that that is public space, and you have neither rights nor priority to make this request.”

She shared that she felt strongly about how “homeowners bully others into submission” as this was not an isolated incident: “My brother drives a van and he is afraid to park in roads where he has either been warned by homeowners or has had his vehicle scratched. I have myself had tyres slashed as well as front bonnet scratched with a huge Z.”

She added that she has since installed both front and rear cameras. She also recalled an encounter with an aggressive homeowner who had shouted at her for parking in what she called “her lot”.

“Hate to say it, but full disclosure: I too have been afraid to park there since, and have not,” she said.

She concluded by asking her followers: “Does anyone else have the same feelings and is there something more we can do to educate and stop this sort of bullying, self-entitled behaviour?”