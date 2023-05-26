Jacky Cheung’s 6 Kuala Lumpur shows in August sell out in 2 hours

KUALA LUMPUR – Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung has once again lived up to his moniker, the God of Songs.

In just two hours, tickets for all six shows of the 61-year-old Cantopop singer’s Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – which went on sale at 10am on Friday on my.bookmyshow.com – were snapped up.

Taking to Facebook to announce the news, concert organiser Unusual Entertainment thanked the public for supporting the concerts, which will be held from Aug 11 to 13 and from Aug 18 to 20.

However, fans who were unsuccessful in scoring tickets took to the comment section on Unusual Entertainment’s Facebook page to voice their grievances.

Some claimed they were stuck in the online queue since 10am and urged the organiser to improve its ticketing system.

“Expected arrival time on website: More than an hour? After how many hours (will we get to the) buying page?” one user complained.

“I entered the queue at 10am, but the waiting time is still one hour,” another said.

One netizen added: “Most people, the genuine ones, won’t be able to get any tickets Unusual Entertainment is selling because after 45 minutes, the waiting line is still the same.”

The cheapest ticket for Cheung’s concert is RM388 (S$113) for Category 3, while the VIP ticket is priced at RM1,188. Tickets for categories 1 and 2 are priced at RM988 and RM688 respectively. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK