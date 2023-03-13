Jacky Cheung preparing for new concerts, including a stop in Singapore, within the next six months

SINGAPORE – Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung has announced that he is preparing for new concerts, expected to be held within six months.

The Heavenly King revealed these plans in a press release for his latest Mandarin single, Another Ten Years, which dropped on Feb 23.

His last concert tour, A Classic Tour, consisted of 233 shows from 2016 to 2019, and was seen by more than 4.5 million fans. It had two stops in Singapore – three shows in February 2017 and another three in February 2018 – all at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an e-mail interview with The Straits Times, the 61-year-old star said that his upcoming tour will include a stop in Singapore. “Every time I go to Singapore, I always think to myself, ‘Wow, I still exist.’ I still feel so welcome by fans and the feeling is great. So, I am definitely coming back to Singapore.”

Another Ten Years is Cheung’s first Mandarin single in about eight years, after 2014’s The Rest Of Time, Tears Of Time and You Said It.

Delivered in Cheung’s resonant baritone, the new number reflects on the rapid passage of time. The track was initially titled Golden Ten Years, but Cheung insisted it should be called Another Ten Years instead as he felt the latter emphasised the swift passage of time.