Jacky Cheung, Louis Koo conferred honorary awards by HK Academy for Performing Arts

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung and actor Louis Koo have been conferred honorary awards by the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts on Friday (April 16).

Cheung was given an honorary doctorate while Koo received the honorary fellowship.

Hong Kong actor Wong Cho Lam, veteran actor Lau Shun and opera singer Leung So Kam also received the honorary fellowship from the academy.

They were among 10 individuals who were recognised for their achievements and contributions to the performing arts and cultural industry as well as the development of the academy.

The academy praised Cheung, 59, as a major figure in the performing arts industry and a humble person who spared no effort in supporting the younger generation of artistes.

Cheung, known as the God of Songs and one of the "Four Heavenly Kings" in Hong Kong, told the media he thought one had to study hard to get a doctorate.

"I didn't know what I have done when the academy conferred me the honorary doctorate. I only know that I have to do even better in future," said the singer famous for hits including Kiss Goodbye and Love Letter.

The academy praised Koo, 50, for actively supporting and promoting Hong Kong films and promoting the Asian film industry over the years .

It also noted that Koo has provided many opportunities for new directors in Hong Kong and his support for the film industry has also provided more opportunities for the academy's graduates.

Koo, who heads the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild and has his own film company, announced in May last year that he would work with movie mogul Albert Yeung to produce 10 Hong Kong movies in the next two years after the Hong Kong film industry was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor - who will next appear in All U Need Is Love, an upcoming movie with a star-studded cast - said he was very happy and honoured to receive the fellowship.

"I hope to continue to promote the development of the Hong Kong film industry and nurture a new generation of film talent in the future," he said.