Jacky Cheung delivers stellar 300th show of concert tour in S’pore despite feeling unwell

Jacky Cheung was unwell but delivered a stellar show in Singapore on Nov 22.

Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov 22

Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung performed the 300th show of his 10th concert tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 22.

This milestone was achieved on the second night of his six sold-out gigs here, dubbed the encore shows. He previously played the Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour at the same venue in July and August 2023 with a record-breaking run of 11 sold-out shows, drawing some 88,000 fans.

That was the second stop of his tour, which kicked off in Macau in June 2023 and has continued its popular run across Asia.

With his return to Singapore this time round, the 64-year-old superstar is set to captivate another 50,000 attendees over the encore shows , according to organiser Horizon Production. They run from Nov 21 to 23 and 28 to 30.

This Singapore leg is the penultimate stop on the tour, which will culminate in a 20-show finale in Hong Kong from Dec 23 to Jan 24.

Cheung’s tour, featuring his Cantonese and Mandarin hits spanning four decades, has been met with great fanfare.

It has also been highly praised for its spectacular sets, such as a four-storey structure that prominently shows off his 53-member band. Notably, several Singaporeans are included, such as music director and pianist Goh Kheng Long.

Adding to the visual spectacle was a 20-dancer ballet ensemble.

Jacky Cheung is set to captivate 50,000 attendees over six encore shows in Singapore. PHOTO: JDS ENTERTAINMENT

Fans seated near the stage were showered with glittery streamers with the words “The 300th”, prompting Cheung to tease: “Keep them. They may become valuable in the future.”

He then added wistfully to the capacity crowd: “Many people congratulated me on reaching 300 shows, but I don’t see it as a particularly huge milestone. To me, every show is unique, not just the 300th one.

“What this 300th show really proves is how much I love to sing and perform on stage.”

Here is what else went down at the 2½-hour concert.

Flu or not, the show goes on

Show organiser Horizon Production gifted Jacky Cheung a cake to celebrate his 300th show of the concert tour. PHOTO: JDS ENTERTAINMENT

Cheung had been feeling under the weather, but who could tell?

From the get-go, the God of Songs impressed with his celebrated vocal prowess and slick moves. He kept pace perfectly with the dancers during the fast opening tracks, Ooh La La (1991) and Road Hero (1991).

He also sounded in top form, serenading the crowd with woeful ballads such as Waiting Till My Heart Aches (1993) and Three Days Two Nights (1997).

He only paused to engage with the crowd after belting out the 12th song I Am Really Hurt (2001), saying he had caught the flu after arriving in Singapore.

“It was 10-plus deg C in Hong Kong and over 30 deg C in Singapore. Unfortunately, I caught the flu and sound a little sexy now,” he joked, referring to his nasal voice.

Jacky Cheung performed the 300th show of his 10th concert tour in Singapore on Nov 22. PHOTO: JDS ENTERTAINMENT

He revealed that he had had a dizzy spell in the afternoon as he travelled to the stadium to rehearse. He even doubted if he would be able to perform.

“I asked myself during rehearsal: ‘Do I like singing that much?’” he said with a self-deprecating laugh.

“But the moment the music started and I began to sing, the answer was immediately clear: Yes, I really, really do.”

Age is just a number

The God of Songs impressed with his celebrated vocal prowess and slick moves. PHOTO: JDS ENTERTAINMENT

Cheung famously performed a split during his first concert in Macau in 2023, and did so at his subsequent shows.

For his 300th performance in Singapore, he executed his signature perfect split on stage, bounding immediately back up with a triumphant grin.

“I once had to rise slowly after doing a split. Now, after 300 performances, I can spring back up instantly,” he said proudly.

He asked the crowd: “At 60, can you still do a split? Absolutely! Don’t let old definitions limit your idea of what 60 looks like.”

He took the time to introduce every member of his 53-person orchestra, drawing attention to the youngest and oldest at 23 and 65 years old.

“Regardless of age, we’re professionals,” he said.

He then reflected on his age, noting that he will turn 70 in six years. “It’s time to redefine what 70 means. Will you come watch me?” he asked his fans, who responded with cheers.