Jackson Wang, Song Hye-kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie fly Asian flag at 2023 Met Gala

NEW YORK – South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and singer Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink made their Met Gala debut in New York on Monday.

The theme this year for the annual fund-raising gala, held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in tribute to the late German designer and creative director of French luxury fashion house Chanel.

Jennie, an ambassador for Chanel, wore a vintage 1990s Chanel black-and-white bowed dress at the invitation-only event.

The 27-year-old singer told Vogue magazine at the event that fellow Blackpink member Rose gave her some advice for the night: “Rose was here (in 2021) and said, ‘Go and have fun.’ So, that’s the plan for today.”