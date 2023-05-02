Jackson Wang, Song Hye-kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie fly Asian flag at 2023 Met Gala

(From left) Jackson Wang, Song Hye-kyo, Blackpink's Jennie. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
50 min ago

NEW YORK – South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and singer Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink made their Met Gala debut in New York on Monday.

The theme this year for the annual fund-raising gala, held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in tribute to the late German designer and creative director of French luxury fashion house Chanel.

Jennie, an ambassador for Chanel, wore a vintage 1990s Chanel black-and-white bowed dress at the invitation-only event. 

The 27-year-old singer told Vogue magazine at the event that fellow Blackpink member Rose gave her some advice for the night: “Rose was here (in 2021) and said, ‘Go and have fun.’ So, that’s the plan for today.”

Embed Instagram

Song, a brand ambassador for Fendi, stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in a pink dress from the Italian brand with Mr Serge Brunschwig, Fendi’s chief executive.

Embed Instagram

The 41-year-old actress hinted at her possible appearance at the Met Gala when she posted photos of herself in New York on social media on Sunday. She also posted a wefie of herself and Jennie on Instagram Stories early on Tuesday with the hashtag #metgala.

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo (left) and Blackpink member Jennie in a wefie at the Met Gala on May 1. PHOTO: KYO1122/INSTAGRAM

Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang, brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, made a stunning appearance in a suit custom-made by the French label’s atelier.

The 29-year-old artiste’s unique sense of style, distinctive onstage looks and insightful perspective on the industry as the founder of fashion label Team Wang Design have always made him a favourite among fashion houses.

He flew straight to New York to attend fashion’s biggest night after finishing three gigs of his world tour in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.

More On This Topic
New York welcomes showbiz, fashion elite for Met Gala
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top