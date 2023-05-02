Jackson Wang, Song Hye-kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie fly Asian flag at 2023 Met Gala

NEW YORK – South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and singer Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink made their Met Gala debut in New York on Monday.
The theme this year for the annual fund-raising gala, held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in tribute to the late German designer and creative director of French luxury fashion house Chanel.
Jennie, an ambassador for Chanel, wore a vintage 1990s Chanel black-and-white bowed dress at the invitation-only event.
The 27-year-old singer told Vogue magazine at the event that fellow Blackpink member Rose gave her some advice for the night: “Rose was here (in 2021) and said, ‘Go and have fun.’ So, that’s the plan for today.”
Song, a brand ambassador for Fendi, stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in a pink dress from the Italian brand with Mr Serge Brunschwig, Fendi’s chief executive.
The 41-year-old actress hinted at her possible appearance at the Met Gala when she posted photos of herself in New York on social media on Sunday. She also posted a wefie of herself and Jennie on Instagram Stories early on Tuesday with the hashtag #metgala.
Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang, brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, made a stunning appearance in a suit custom-made by the French label’s atelier.
The 29-year-old artiste’s unique sense of style, distinctive onstage looks and insightful perspective on the industry as the founder of fashion label Team Wang Design have always made him a favourite among fashion houses.
He flew straight to New York to attend fashion’s biggest night after finishing three gigs of his world tour in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.