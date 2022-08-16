Jackson Wang says he learnt a lot about S'pore as he bids farewell

K-pop idol Jackson Wang bid a fond farewell to Singapore on Sunday as he left after a whirlwind visit here.

In multiple social media posts on Instagram and Twitter over the weekend, he thanked Singapore for a good time, saying it was "too amazing to leave", before departing for Los Angeles.

The Got7 singer, who arrived to hordes of fans at the airport on Aug 2, had been busy on his trip. He shot a series of travel vlogs as part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The vlogs will be released around the end of the year on STB's social media channels.

The 28-year-old also hosted a party at nightclub Marquee, which saw snaking queues at the door, and opened a pop-up concept store for his streetwear line at Voco Orhard.

He was spotted all over the island in places such as Chinatown, Marina Bay Sands and Pasir Ris, and raved about his experiences here, which included eating bak kut teh and drinking kopi. He also visited Kusu and St John's islands, and posted a snippet of himself out at sea.

In his Twitter post, he wrote: "I always wanted to experience local local local lifestyle. I learnt a lot and love it."