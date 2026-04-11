Jackson family joins fans in Berlin for premiere of Michael Jackson biopic

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(From left) Members of the Jackson family and cast Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Juliano Krue Valdi, Graham King, Jaafar Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Jermajesty Jackson and Randy Jackson Jr at the premiere of Michael in Berlin, Germany, on April 10, 2026.

BERLIN – Thousands of Michael Jackson fans, many in military jackets or aviator sunglasses inspired by the late American pop icon’s many famous looks, gathered in Berlin, Germany, on April 10 for the international premiere of the biopic Michael, starring the singer’s nephew.

It was also attended by Jackson’s brothers, his sons Prince and Bigi, and cast members Miles Teller and Nia Long.

American actor Jaafar Jackson, who was 12 when his uncle died in 2009, said he immersed himself in archives of footage to prepare for the title role, while also drawing on his own memories.

“One of my favourites is when I first saw him on stage performing in New York for the first time, which was the best experience for me,” the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson said on the red carpet.

Actor Jaafar Jackson at the premiere of the film Michael in Berlin, Germany, on April 10, 2026. PHOTO: EPA

Jackie Jackson, who performed with the young Michael Jackson in the Motown pop group The Jackson 5 and also pursued his own music career, said the portrayal of his brother was so convincing that when he was watching the film, he at times forgot that he was actually watching Jaafar.

“He became Michael in the film,” said the 74-year-old.

The movie directed by American film-maker Antoine Fuqua follows the rise of the King of Pop from lead singer of The Jackson 5, made up of him and his brothers, to Michael Jackson striking out on a solo career with ubiquitous hits like Thriller (1982) and Beat It (1982).

The Box Office Pro website projects that Michael, which opens in Singapore cinemas on April 23, will attract sales possibly exceeding US$80 million (S$102 million) at the North American box office.

However, any mentions of the most controversial aspects of Jackson’s story – child molestation allegations – were removed after attorneys for his estate realised that a legal settlement with an accuser barred discussion of the accusations in the movie, according to a source with knowledge of the production.

Jackson, who maintained his innocence, was acquitted in 2005 in a criminal trial.

After his death in 2009 at the age of 50, further civil claims were brought by other accusers, but Jackson was never convicted of child sexual abuse in a criminal court or found liable in a civil case.

Asked about omitting the controversial parts of Jackson’s life from the film, English producer Graham King, whose credits include the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), said he “spent a lot of years digging into everything, part of Michael’s life”, and was happy to tell this “celebration story”. REUTERS

Michael opens in Singapore cinemas on April 23.