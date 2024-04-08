Jackie Chan breaks silence on viral photos of his ‘old’ appearance

HONG KONG – Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan has broken his silence on his “old” appearance while celebrating his 70th birthday on April 7.
About a month ago, photos of the Rush Hour (1998 to 2007) star with grey hair and facial hair went viral.
On April 7, Chan marked his birthday milestone by sharing throwback photos of himself on social media and reflecting on ageing.
“Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday.’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – l’m 70 years old already?” he said.
The actor added: “After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother Sammo Hung once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’
“Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”
Chan also assured fans that he is in good health and clarified that his aged appearance was for an upcoming film.
“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were concerned about my health,” he said.
“I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry. It’s just for a character for my latest movie. The role requires me to have white hair and a white beard and to look old.”
Chan, who is starring in the upcoming American martial arts film Karate Kid, said: “Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character.”
Reflecting on his 62-year career in the entertainment scene, Chan said he is lucky to still be filming.
The actor added of the pictures he shared: “Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all.”
Meanwhile, American actor Will Smith, whose son Jaden Smith acted with Chan in the martial arts film The Karate Kid (2010), took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.
“In addition to making some of my favourite movies, creating some of the craziest moments that have been captured on film – I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden,” Will Smith wrote, posting a series of photos of them together.
Chan and Jaden Smith, now 25, starred in the remake of the original 1984 film, with Chan playing Mr Han, the mentor to Smith’s Dre Parker.
Will Smith wrote: “Our time with you in Beijing during The Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest love and revelation on your next trip around the sun.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK