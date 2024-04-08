Jackie Chan breaks silence on viral photos of his ‘old’ appearance

HONG KONG – Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan has broken his silence on his “old” appearance while celebrating his 70th birthday on April 7.

About a month ago, photos of the Rush Hour (1998 to 2007) star with grey hair and facial hair went viral.

On April 7, Chan marked his birthday milestone by sharing throwback photos of himself on social media and reflecting on ageing.

“Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday.’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – l’m 70 years old already?” he said.

The actor added: “After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother Sammo Hung once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’

“Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

Chan also assured fans that he is in good health and clarified that his aged appearance was for an upcoming film.