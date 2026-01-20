Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong action legend Jackie Chan (left) revealed on Weibo that he was shocked to hear of Bruce Leung’s passing.

Tributes have poured in for Hong Kong martial arts star Bruce Leung, who died on Jan 14 at the age of 77.

Among those honouring him was his Kung Fu Hustle (2004) co-star Stephen Chow, who wrote a simple Instagram post, saying: “Remembering Mr Leung Siu-lung forever.”

The 63-year-old Hong Kong director-actor’s post was accompanied by a photo of Leung striking a classic martial arts pose.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong action legend Jackie Chan revealed on Weibo that he was shocked to hear of Leung’s passing. Accompanying his post was a photo of the pair happily posing for the camera.

Hong Kong action comedy Gallants (2010) stars Bruce Leung. PHOTO: HONG KONG FILM FESTIVAL 2011

“For a moment, I didn’t and refused to believe it. In my memory, he has always been a true gongfu master, skilled in traditional martial arts,” Chan, 71, wrote.

He added that Leung was an exceptional martial arts instructor who had portrayed many iconic characters and was very well-loved by his peers and audiences alike.

“Brother Leung, it’s snowing in Beijing, and the skies are cloudy. I miss you,” the movie star added.

Fans worldwide have also taken to social media to pay their respects to Leung.

On X, one user commented: “Bruce was a legendary Hong Kong martial arts actor whose powerful screen presence shaped a generation. He made my childhood unforgettable. His legacy will be missed.”

Another on Facebook said Leung’s role in Kung Fu Hustle changed the tone of what was supposed to be a comedy film, writing: “I never get bored watching this movie on repeat.”

According to a statement from Leung’s representative on Jan 19, Leung died from an illness in Shenzhen on Jan 14, surrounded by his family.

While the specific illness was not disclosed, his friend, Hong Kong actor Tin Kai-man, said Leung passed away due to heart failure.

News of Leung’s death emerged on Jan 18 after a farewell message written by the actor was posted on his Douyin account.

He made his show-business debut in the 1970s and was also known for his performances in films like The Dragon Lives Again (1977), Magnificent Bodyguards (1978) and Gallants (2010). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK