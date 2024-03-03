Jackie Chan and BTS’ V team up for Indonesian commercial

The unlikely pairing of Jackie Chan and BTS’ V has taken netizens by surprise.

The Hong Kong actor and K-pop star appeared in a commercial for SimInvest, an Indonesian investment company. The advertisement has gone viral upon its release on YouTube on March 1.

The one-minute English commercial depicted V – whose full name is Kim Tae-hyung – having fun and enjoying the luxuries of life while connecting with his “best friend”, Chan.

They come together on-screen only towards the end, where V, 28, taught Chan, 69, some slick dance moves. Chan, in turn, showed the young star how to do high kicks.

Fans are lapping up the partnership. The video has already garnered more than 697,000 views and over 121,000 “likes” on YouTube.

V, who is doing his military service, filmed the commercial with Chan prior to his enlistment in December 2023.

According to South Korea entertainment portal Allkop, SimInvest appointed the Rainy Days (2023) singer and The Karate Kid (2010) actor as its brand ambassadors because of their massive fan bases.

Their followings also cover different demographics, with V attracting younger followers while Chan appeals to a more senior audience.

Despite the age gap, the camaraderie between the two was evident. In a behind-the-scenes reel that V shared on Instagram Stories, it seemed like they had a lot of fun filming together.