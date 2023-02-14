Jack Neo to launch NFT collection based on Ah Boys To Men, Ah Girls Go Army movies

SINGAPORE – Home-grown director Jack Neo is launching an NFT (non-fungible token) project based on his Ah Boys To Men and Ah Girls Go Army (2012 to 2022) movies.

The Ah Boys Vs Ah Girls collection features 1,000 NFTs, which are unique digital works registered in a blockchain, depicting 20 characters from the movies.

The first batch will be available for 24 hours, from 8pm on Thursday to 8pm on Friday for J-listed wallet holders – verified members of an Ah Boys Vs Ah Girls group on messaging platform Discord – with each NFT minted at 0.068 Ether (ETH), which is about $135.

They will then be made available to the public from Friday at 8pm to Feb 24 at 8pm. Each NFT will be minted at 0.088 ETH.

Neo and the cast of the films will be at an NFT live mint event at 115 King George’s Avenue on Friday at 7pm. The event is free, but is limited to 100 attendees who register at bit.ly/3lArUGs

The NFTs come with perks such as discounts at Tung Lok and Ameising restaurants, priority entry to gala premieres and meeting the cast of the films at exclusive events.