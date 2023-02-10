Jack could have survived, says James Cameron as Titanic re-released 25 years on

LOS ANGELES - James Cameron does not have many regrets – after all, he has now directed three of the four highest-grossing films of all time.

But if he could go back and remake Titanic (1997), the film that started his record streak 25 years ago and was re-released in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, there is one thing he would change.

“Based on what I know today, I would have made the raft smaller, so there’s no doubt!” said Cameron, 68.

Such is the film’s enduring popularity, even a quarter of a century later, debates and theories continue to swirl around the fate of actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s lead character.

Fans insist Jack could have survived the icy Atlantic waters after the ocean liner sank, if only he had shared an improvised raft with actress Kate Winslet’s Rose.

Instead, Jack gallantly gave Rose an entire wooden door to float on, condemning himself to a freezing death but ensuring she survived.

It is just one example of how the story of the Titanic “never seems to end for people”, Cameron told a press conference held for the anniversary re-release.

“There have been much greater tragedies since the Titanic – I mean, World War I, tens of millions of people died. World War II...”

“But the Titanic has this kind of enduring, almost mythic, novelistic quality. And it has to do with, I think, love and sacrifice and mortality.

“The men who stepped back from the lifeboats so that the women and the children could survive.”

‘Final verdict’

Cameron put Jack’s individual sacrifice to the test in a new National Geographic documentary, running experiments featuring two stunt performers and an exact replica of the film’s door in a cold water tank.

In Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron, the stunt actors were fitted with internal thermometers to chart how quickly their bodies plunged toward hypothermia.