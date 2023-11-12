J-rock band X Japan’s bassist Heath dies at 55 after four-month battle with colorectal cancer

TOKYO – Japanese rock band X Japan have confirmed the death of their bassist Heath, days after it was reported by the Japanese media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of X Japan’s esteemed bass player Heath after his battle with colorectal cancer on Oct 29, 2023, at the age of 55,” the veteran group said in a statement in English and Japanese on their official website on Saturday.

“His cancer was detected during an examination in June this year. Despite his efforts to battle the disease, his condition suddenly deteriorated in October, and he took his last breath in the hospital.”

The statement said the members of X Japan – leader and drummer Yoshiki, vocalist Toshi, rhythm guitarist Pata and guitarist-violinist Sugizo – personally bade farewell to Heath, but are still deeply saddened by the sudden loss.

The band released the single, Angel, in July – their first new song in eight years.

The statement added: “Heath’s obituary was originally scheduled for release in mid-November in accordance with his family’s wishes, but it is being announced today due to unwarranted media coverage over the last few days.

“The funeral will be held among immediate family members only. The family asks that any visits, donations or flowers be withheld.”

A formal farewell ceremony for Heath, whose real name is Hiroshi Morie, will be arranged at a later date and led by Yoshiki in accordance with Heath’s wishes.

On Nov 3, Yoshiki, 57, wrote on social media that someone close to him had died and he had to miss an award ceremony in San Francisco, United States, on Nov 1.

He was slated to receive the Award of Honour from Japan Society of Northern California in recognition of his achievements in spreading Japanese culture around the world and his philanthropic activities.

His post showed that he had returned to Tokyo, wearing a black suit and black tie.