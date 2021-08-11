J-rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel streaming 30th anniversary concert

SINGAPORE - Fans of veteran Japanese rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel will be able to celebrate their 30th anniversary from home via video link.

Concert promoter Live Nation Japan announced on Wednesday (Aug 11) that it will be bringing L'Arc-en-Ciel's 30th L'Anniversary Starting Live "L'Appy Birthday!" show to global audiences through streaming service Veeps.

The show is a recording of the band's concert at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on May 29 and 30. It took place under Covid-19 measures and capacity restrictions, with 20,000 fans attending over the two days.

The band premiered their first single in five years - Mirai (Future) - at the gig.

The video-on-demand link will be available from Aug 22, 8pm to Aug 23, 10.59pm, in Singapore time.Pay-per-view tickets will cost US$30 (S$40.79) and are available for purchase until 9pm on Aug 23. Tickets can be bought at the Veeps website.

Founded in 1991, L'Arc-en-Ciel is one of the most successful Japanese rock acts, with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

The quartet of frontman Hyde, leader and bassist Tetsuya, guitarist Ken and drummer Yukihiro has put out hits such Winter Fall (1998), Neo Universe (2000) and X X X (2011). They have also provided theme songs for anime series, such as 1999's Driver's High for Great Teacher Onizuka.

They are the first Japanese act to headline Madison Square Garden in New York City.