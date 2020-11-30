J-pop star Tomohisa Yamashita, who left his agency after drinking scandal, is currently filming in Canada

J-pop star Tomohisa Yamashita may have left his long-time agency of 24 years in late October after a scandal, but is not resting on his laurels.

On Sunday (Nov 29), the Japanese idol known to fans as Yamapi posted on Instagram photos and a video of his life in Canada,showing him reading, cooking or using a tablet.

Yamashita is currently in Canada filming the movie The Man From Toronto, which stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

The 35-year-old, who recently acted in the international thriller series The Head (2020), wrote: "I'm currently in Canada doing my best at work while living here.

"I still I haven't got (sic) a big role yet, but I am so impressed and excited just by touching the atmosphere that surrounds this amazing set and this amazing cast and crew. The passion I felt when I was a kid is renewed."

He added that he may be able to return to Japan before the end of the year if his filming is completed as scheduled.

Actor Hart last week posted on social media a photo of him with Yamashita and Harrelson and wrote: "Welcome to Toronto...what an amazing addition to our movie you are...we are lucky to have you man."

Yamashita replied: "I'm so honoured to be here! Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity!!"

The Japanese idol had left his agency Johnny & Associates under a cloud in late October, after he was embroiled earlier in a scandal.

Yamashita and another J-pop star Kazuya Kamenashi, 34, were disciplined by the agency in August after they were spotted drinking with two underage girls in July.

Yamashita was suspended from show-business activities for an unspecified period of time, while Kamenashi, 34, was given a stern warning and required to write a letter to reflect on his actions.

Yamashita, a former member of idol group News, shot to fame after acting in the drama Nobuta Wo Produce in 2005. He has also acted in the television series Kurosagi (2006) and popular TV series Code Blue (2008 to 2017) and its movie spin-off, which was Japan's top-grossing domestic film of 2018.