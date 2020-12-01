J-pop star caught in scandal now filming in Canada

J-pop star Tomohisa Yamashita may have left his agency of 24 years in late October after a scandal, but he does not seem to be taking a break.

On Sunday, the Japanese idol, known to fans as Yamapi, posted on Instagram photos and a video of his life in Canada, showing him reading, cooking or using a tablet.

Yamashita is in Canada filming the movie The Man From Toronto, which stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

The 35-year-old, who recently acted in the international thriller series The Head (2020), said he may be able to return to Japan before the end of the year if his filming is completed as scheduled.

Hart last week posted on social media a photo of himself with Yamashita and Harrelson and wrote: "Welcome to Toronto... what an amazing addition to our movie you are... we are lucky to have you, man."

The Japanese idol had left his agency Johnny & Associates under a cloud in late October, after he was embroiled earlier in a scandal.

Yamashita and another J-pop star, Kazuya Kamenashi, 34, were disciplined by the agency in August after they were spotted drinking with two underage girls in July. Yamashita was suspended from show-business activities for an unspecified period of time, while Kamenashi was given a stern warning and required to write a letter to reflect on his actions.

Yamashita, a former member of idol group News, shot to fame after acting in the drama Nobuta Wo Produce in 2005.

He has also acted in the popular television series Code Blue (2008 to 2017) and its movie spin-off, which was Japan's top-grossing domestic film of 2018.