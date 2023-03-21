J-pop princess Kyary Pamyu Pamyu weds actor Shono Hayama

TOKYO – J-pop princess Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has some good news to share with her fans: She has married actor Shono Hayama.

The couple posted the news on their social media accounts late on Monday.

“We are happy to announce that we have married,” they wrote in both Japanese and English. “Together, we will continue to strive even further to do our best in our work. We appreciate your continued support and encouragement.”

They also shared their fairy tale-themed wedding photos, with Kyary’s pet dog appearing in one of them.

Kyary, 30, whose real name is Kiriko Takemura, and Hayama, 27, met each other through mutual friends.

They were spotted walking the dog together during the summer of 2020, and they were later seen again at a supermarket and a theme park.

Kyary – who is known for her candy-coloured, eyeball-grabbing “kawaii” (Japanese for cute) fashion – shot to fame in 2011 when the psychedelic music video for her debut single PonPonPon went viral worldwide.

She has often been compared with American singers Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, as she has a similar outrageous dress sense and larger-than-life stage persona.

Hayama made his acting debut in Suzuki Sensei (2011), and has starred in television series such as The Count Of Monte-Cristo: Great Revenge (2018) and Detective Novice: Midnight Runner (2020).