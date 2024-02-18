J-Hope of K-pop band BTS to introduce new project Hope On The Street in March

SEOUL – South Korean singer J-Hope of K-pop sensation BTS is presenting a new project in March.

He dropped a teaser of the project, Hope On The Street, on BTS’ official YouTube channel on Feb 17.

The rapper, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, turned 30 on Feb 18.

The clip begins with J-Hope, who is the main dancer of BTS, working on his performance at a dance studio in 2015. It then fast forwards to 2024, where he appears dancing to a beat with a night view of a city in the background.

“J-Hope came up with his own idea for this project. He worked on it before he started his mandatory military service. We hope that fans enjoy this project,” said BTS’ agency Big Hit Music in a press release on Feb 18.