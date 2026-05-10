Ive’s Singapore Show What I Am concert a victory lap for K-pop’s new It girls

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K-pop girl group Ive at their Show What I Am world tour at the SIngapore Indoor Stadium on May 9, 2026.

Show What I Am

Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 9

Barely four years into their career, Ive already perform with the confidence of pop veterans.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium stop of their Show What I Am world tour on May 9, the K-pop sensation arrived with one clear intention – to slay. And over two hours of explosive performances, deafening singalongs and star-making solo stages, they absolutely did.

The concert’s title was not just branding. Debuted in 2021, the sextet – comprising An Yu-jin, 22; Jang Won-young, 21; Rei, 22; Gaeul, 23; Liz, 21; and Leeseo, 19 – were determined to reveal who they are now: more mature, confident and bold.

Ive wasted no time in setting the tone. Launching into an opening run of eight consecutive songs – including Gotcha (Baddest Eros) (2025), XOXZ (2025) and Blackhole (2026) – the group stormed the stage in fierce black leather outfits that screamed power rather than sweetness.

The members barely paused between songs, and the crowd’s energy only elevated the spectacle.

Ive clearly thrived on that response. Leader An, speaking in English, thanked Dive (Ive’s fandom name) for their “passionate energy and being on fire”, charming fans with her cheerful “swee lah!” (Singlish for perfect), adding that Dive slayed.

Jang, arguably the most popular member, also spoke in English, expressing how amazing Singapore Dive were and thanked them for waiting for the group for two years.

Ive last performed in Singapore, also at the Indoor Stadium, in 2024 for their Show What I Have concert tour.

The latest concert’s defining moment came during the solo stages. It was the first time all six members had individual spotlight performances in an IVE concert.

An emerged as the night’s most commanding force, effortlessly controlling the stage whenever she stepped forward. The strongest singer in the group, she impressed with her power vocals and rock-star energy during her solo number Force (2026), attacking the high notes with confidence.

Meanwhile, Jang proved once again why she remains one of K-pop’s most sparkling personalities. Elegant yet playful, she moved through her hip-hop-inspired solo 8 (2026) with effortless charisma, earning some of the loudest screams and wolf whistles of the night. Her teasing “aiyo!” sent the crowd into another frenzy.

Meanwhile, Rei leaned into cute charm with In Your Heart (2026), Liz dazzled vocally with Unreal (2026), Gaeul brought a sleek attitude to Odd (2026), while Leeseo radiated youthful confidence in Super Icy (2026).

These stages also revealed the evolution of Ive. The members still embody the fantasy of glamorous “dream girlfriends”, balancing sweetness with femininity and allure, but now projecting sophistication and confidence.

The closing numbers transformed the arena into a giant karaoke celebration. Fans screamed and sang along to mega-hits such as Rebel Heart (2025), I Am (2023) and the rousing anthem Bang Bang (2026).

By the encore, the atmosphere had become euphoric.

What makes Ive especially fascinating is that despite the poise and polish, these K-pop idols are still remarkably young. Yet, they already command massive popularity and the kind of stage confidence many performers spend years chasing.