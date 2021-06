It was one day before the photo shoot and I was panicking. I had stuffed about 10 outfits, two pairs of shoes, a straw tote bag and an umbrella into my carry-on luggage, but I was still missing something - oh, a picnic mat.

How else would I recreate a photo I had spotted on Instagram, in which a young woman lounged on the grassy lawn of Marina Barrage, with branded sandals and bag casually strewn to the side?