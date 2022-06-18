It's lights out for one of S'pore's oldest cinemas

The Cathay Cineplex in Handy Road, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, will cease operations from June 27 and taking over the space is a pop-up by independent cinema operator The Projector.

In a statement, media company mm2 Asia, which runs the Cathay Cineplexes chain in Singapore, said that the iconic cinema's closure is "part of the cost rationalisation process for its cinema operations".

Mr Chang Long Jong, group chief executive of mm2 Asia, said: "The cinema's closure was a business decision. Over the years, retail traffic demographics have changed. We have had to evaluate the commercial viability of operating two cinemas in the Orchard shopping belt within 1.5km of each other and within 300m of another multiplex."

The company also operates the nine-screen Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure outlet at the Cathay Cineleisure building.

The Handy Road location has been in operation since 1939 and many Singaporeans have fond memories of watching movies there. It was Singapore's first air-conditioned cinema and is housed in a landmark building that is today a protected national monument.

The cinema's premises in Handy Road is owned by Cathay Organisation. It is understood that the shops and restaurants elsewhere in the building will operate normally.

From Aug 23, the space previously used by the cineplex will become the latest pop-up outlet operated by The Projector.

A statement from building owner Cathay Organisation said the space, to be named Projector X: Picturehouse, will be used for films and live performances, complete with a cocktail and craft beer bar.

The Projector pop-up is understood to be temporary.

A spokesman for The Cathay told The Straits Times: "We are studying plans for The Cathay to undergo redevelopment works. Given the prime location of the mall and evolving shopper demographics, we believe that a possible revamp will unlock the greatest potential for the mall."

The closure of the seven-screen Cathay cinema comes amid tough times for the exhibition business. The Covid-19 pandemic caused delays in blockbuster releases while social-distancing rules reduced capacity to about 50 per cent.

Earlier this year, smaller chain Filmgarde Cineplexes announced the closures of two of its branches, at Bugis+ and Century Square.

Mr Chang said "the cinema exhibition business remains a key part of our group's overall business strategy. Business for the cinemas has picked up significantly since the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions".

Screenwriter Michael Chiang, 66, who penned the comedy Army Daze (1996), said the film premiered at The Cathay cinema, as did his 2015 film Our Sister Mambo, a film loosely based on the 1950s Hong Kong comedy classic.

"I am quite saddened, as the cinema holds great memories for me," he said.

Moviegoers were also saddened by the news.

Madam Bernice Toh, 47, who works in the service industry, said: "When I was younger, it was a place I went to relax with my friends on my days off."

Ms Prachi Kale, 21, a university student who had studied at the neighbouring School of the Arts, said: "It's an iconic cinema, so it's definitely going to feel like something's missing around the Orchard area when I go there."

• Additional reporting by Shannon Ling