It's lights out for one of S'pore's oldest cinemas

Cathay Cineplex in Handy Road to cease operations from June 27

Film Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

The Cathay Cineplex in Handy Road, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, will cease operations from June 27 and taking over the space is a pop-up by independent cinema operator The Projector.

In a statement, media company mm2 Asia, which runs the Cathay Cineplexes chain in Singapore, said that the iconic cinema's closure is "part of the cost rationalisation process for its cinema operations".

Mr Chang Long Jong, group chief executive of mm2 Asia, said: "The cinema's closure was a business decision. Over the years, retail traffic demographics have changed. We have had to evaluate the commercial viability of operating two cinemas in the Orchard shopping belt within 1.5km of each other and within 300m of another multiplex."

The company also operates the nine-screen Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure outlet at the Cathay Cineleisure building.

The Handy Road location has been in operation since 1939 and many Singaporeans have fond memories of watching movies there. It was Singapore's first air-conditioned cinema and is housed in a landmark building that is today a protected national monument.

The cinema's premises in Handy Road is owned by Cathay Organisation. It is understood that the shops and restaurants elsewhere in the building will operate normally.

From Aug 23, the space previously used by the cineplex will become the latest pop-up outlet operated by The Projector.

A statement from building owner Cathay Organisation said the space, to be named Projector X: Picturehouse, will be used for films and live performances, complete with a cocktail and craft beer bar.

The Projector pop-up is understood to be temporary.

A spokesman for The Cathay told The Straits Times: "We are studying plans for The Cathay to undergo redevelopment works. Given the prime location of the mall and evolving shopper demographics, we believe that a possible revamp will unlock the greatest potential for the mall."

The closure of the seven-screen Cathay cinema comes amid tough times for the exhibition business. The Covid-19 pandemic caused delays in blockbuster releases while social-distancing rules reduced capacity to about 50 per cent.

Earlier this year, smaller chain Filmgarde Cineplexes announced the closures of two of its branches, at Bugis+ and Century Square.

Mr Chang said "the cinema exhibition business remains a key part of our group's overall business strategy. Business for the cinemas has picked up significantly since the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions".

Screenwriter Michael Chiang, 66, who penned the comedy Army Daze (1996), said the film premiered at The Cathay cinema, as did his 2015 film Our Sister Mambo, a film loosely based on the 1950s Hong Kong comedy classic.

"I am quite saddened, as the cinema holds great memories for me," he said.

Moviegoers were also saddened by the news.

Madam Bernice Toh, 47, who works in the service industry, said: "When I was younger, it was a place I went to relax with my friends on my days off."

Ms Prachi Kale, 21, a university student who had studied at the neighbouring School of the Arts, said: "It's an iconic cinema, so it's definitely going to feel like something's missing around the Orchard area when I go there."

• Additional reporting by Shannon Ling

CHANGING DEMOGRAPHICS

Over the years, retail traffic demographics have changed. We have had to evaluate the commercial viability of operating two cinemas in the Orchard shopping belt within 1.5km of each other and within 300m of another multiplex.
MR CHANG LONG JONG,
group chief executive of mm2 Asia

Milestones

The Cathay Cineplex in Handy Road - the first air-conditioned cinema in Singapore - is closing on June 27, after entertaining moviegoers for more than 80 years. Here are the milestones in the history of the iconic building and cinema.

1935

Associated Theatres, founded by Dato Loke Wan Tho, is incorporated. It later becomes Cathay Organisation.

1939

In October, the Cathay Building opens at Dhoby Ghaut with a 1,300-seat cinema and a hotel in a 16-storey tower block. The opening premiere features Sir Alexander Korda's The Four Feathers (1939).

The Cathay Building - Singapore's first skyscraper - was designed by architect Frank Brewer from Swan & McLaren, and it was the tallest building in South-east Asia. Cathay Cinema was the first to screen American and British films.

1942

At the beginning of World War II, the final show is screened and Cathay Cinema is turned into a Red Cross casualty station.

1945

Cathay Cinema reopens with the screening of the first post-World War II movie, The Tunisian Victory.

2000

Cathay Building at Dhoby Ghaut has its final curtain call in September.

2003

The building is torn down, with its front facade gazetted and preserved in its 1930s state to serve as a remnant of the past.

2006

The Cathay reopens and buzzes again with activity as a cineplex, private residence and mall.

2015

The Cathay celebrates its 80th anniversary, with films such as Our Sister Mambo - a tribute to the Cathay classic Our Sister Hedy (1957) - and The Greatest Civil War On Earth (1961).

2017

Cathay Cineplexes comes under entertainment company mm2 Asia as part of a $230 million deal. mm2 Asia buys eight cinemas across Singapore, comprising 64 screens.

Cathay Organisation sells its cinema business and retains assets like The Cathay building in Handy Road and the Cathay Cineleisure Orchard mall.

Shannon Ling

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2022, with the headline It's lights out for one of S'pore's oldest cinemas. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top