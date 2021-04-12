It's a match: Superman actor Henry Cavill goes public with new girlfriend

English actor Henry Cavill may have found his match in new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

Cavill, 37, confirmed on Sunday (April 11) that he is dating the Hollywood executive when he posted on Instagram a photo of him facing off with her across a chessboard, a scene reminiscent of Netflix series The Queen's Gambit (2020).

The actor, best known for playing Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe movies (2013 to 2021), wrote: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess."

Ms Viscuso, 31, also posted the same photo on Instagram, writing: "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

Cavill went public with his latest relationship after The Daily Mail spotted the couple walking the actor's dog in London last week.

He was previously romantically linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, student Tara King and American actress Kaley Cuoco.

Cavill was recently seen in director Zack Snyder's cut of the 2017 superhero movie Justice League, which was released in March on HBO. It is unclear if Cavill will reprise the role of Superman in future DC films.

He is also known for playing the protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the TV series The Witcher (2019 to present) and starring opposite Tom Cruise in the action spy film Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018).