Itaewon Class' Park may star in Captain Marvel sequel

Actor Park Seo-joon may soon be the second South Korean actor to appear in a Marvel movie.

According to industry insiders, the Itaewon Class (2020) star is reportedly appearing in the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), The Marvels, which will see actress Brie Larson reprise her title role.

Park's management agency Awesome ENT has not confirmed the rumours, but if the 32-year-old does join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will be the second South Korean actor after Ma Dong-seok to do so.

Ma, who is also known as Don Lee and had a breakout role in Train To Busan (2016), will be appearing later this year in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, as the strongest Eternal superhero Gilgamesh.

Besides Larson, other confirmed actors in The Marvels include Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, while the movie will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Park is said to be currently filming a disaster-thriller movie, Concrete Utopia, and will head to the United States after it wraps to start work on The Marvels.

It is not known what his role will be in the film, which is slated for release in November next year.