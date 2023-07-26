It’s fantastic: Movie boosts world’s top collection of 18,000 Barbies

DUSSELDORF – With her whopping 18,000 Barbies, Ms Bettina Dorfmann was already in the record books. But the release of the blockbuster about the blonde icon has thrown a spotlight on her historic collection.

“As a child, I always played with Barbies,” Ms Dorfmann, 62, said at her shrine to the plastic doll in the western German city of Duesseldorf.

“When I got out my dolls for my daughter, she wasn’t interested because they were too old-fashioned. That’s when I started collecting them myself,” she said.

She has been living the pink dream for 28 years, lending her bevy of Barbies – recognised by Guinness World Records as the globe’s biggest – to museums and shopping malls which put them on display for a few months.

“They usually draw between 5,000 and 20,000 visitors during the exhibitions but since the movie came out (last week), I heard the interest has really grown.”

Demand for her catalogues, which list her lovingly preserved Barbies representing various eras, ethnicities and professions – as well as a few Ken dolls – has also soared over the past week, she said.

Ms Dorfmann, who has already seen the US movie twice and thinks it’s “great”, also owns a Barbie “clinic”.

“Repairing a doll can cost anything from €10 (S$15) to €500 or €600 if it’s a rare model,” she explained.

At the North American box office, Barbie turned in the best debut of 2023 with US$155 million (S$206 million) in takings over the weekend.

It also topped the German cinema charts with 732,000 tickets sold, according to industry figures. AFP