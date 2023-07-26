It’s fantastic: Movie boosts world’s top collection of 18,000 Barbies

Barbie collector Bettina Dorfmann holds some of her rare Barbies as she sits among hundreds of dolls at her "Barbie clinic" in Germany. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
58 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

DUSSELDORF – With her whopping 18,000 Barbies, Ms Bettina Dorfmann was already in the record books. But the release of the blockbuster about the blonde icon has thrown a spotlight on her historic collection.

“As a child, I always played with Barbies,” Ms Dorfmann, 62, said at her shrine to the plastic doll in the western German city of Duesseldorf.

“When I got out my dolls for my daughter, she wasn’t interested because they were too old-fashioned. That’s when I started collecting them myself,” she said.

She has been living the pink dream for 28 years, lending her bevy of Barbies – recognised by Guinness World Records as the globe’s biggest – to museums and shopping malls which put them on display for a few months.

“They usually draw between 5,000 and 20,000 visitors during the exhibitions but since the movie came out (last week), I heard the interest has really grown.”

Demand for her catalogues, which list her lovingly preserved Barbies representing various eras, ethnicities and professions – as well as a few Ken dolls – has also soared over the past week, she said.

Ms Dorfmann, who has already seen the US movie twice and thinks it’s “great”, also owns a Barbie “clinic”.

“Repairing a doll can cost anything from €10 (S$15) to €500 or €600 if it’s a rare model,” she explained.

At the North American box office, Barbie turned in the best debut of 2023 with US$155 million (S$206 million) in takings over the weekend.

It also topped the German cinema charts with 732,000 tickets sold, according to industry figures. AFP

More On This Topic
Barbie movie revives interest in doll collectors’ market
Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top