Israeli actor from hit show Fauda vows return to screen after being wounded in Gaza

TEL AVIV - An Israeli actor in the hit Netflix television series Fauda vowed on Jan 25 to return to the screen after he was wounded while fighting Hamas militants in Gaza.

Idan Amedi was among a group of soldiers who were seriously wounded in a blast in the Palestinian territory where he was deployed after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on Oct 7.

“It’s not a scene from Fauda, it’s real life,” Amedi, dressed in military fatigues, said in a video posted on social media on Oct 12 amid a call-up of more than 300,000 reservists in Israel.

Fauda, which means “chaos” in Arabic, has won Netflix fans worldwide for its gritty take on the exploits of an undercover Israeli unit that fights Palestinian militants.

“I will return to create, I will return to singing, I will return to acting,” Amedi told reporters on Jan 25 after he was released from hospital near Tel Aviv.