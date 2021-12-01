Is Taiwanese model Chiling Lin pregnant?

TOKYO - Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin has stoked pregnancy rumours with her recent posts on social media.

Lin, who is currently based in Japan, usually posts on social media only occasionally, but she has been active on it on a daily basis since Saturday (Nov 27).

She started the ball rolling over the weekend when she talked about a happy married life on Saturday and then thanked fans for their love on Sunday.

She turned 47 on Monday and she wrote in a post in Chinese: "Thanks, mum. Thanks, life. Thanks for every piece of sincerity and thanks for every miracle.

"Thanks to myself for not defying age, for being brave and for being flexible. Thanks for the happiness which comes at the right time."

Several fans wondered if the cryptic post meant she had some good news to share.

Lin further muddied the waters when she wrote simply on Tuesday: "Thanks for the future."

Her manager did not respond to queries from the Taiwanese media, saying that Lin was interacting with her fans on social media and sharing her views after launching her latest book, My Little Notebook, in November.

She has reportedly been trying to get pregnant since she married Japanese actor Akira, 40, in June 2019.

The actress, who is known for acting in movies such as historical war movie Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and romantic comedy Love On Credit (2011), has cut down on her work commitments after making a cameo in the Mayday movie Mayday Life (2019).