Is Stephen Chow, 59, dating Miss Hong Kong contestant, 17?

HONG KONG • Renowned Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow, 59, has refuted rumours that he is secretly dating failed Miss Hong Kong contestant Ukei Cheung, 17.

Rumours of a "grandfather-granddaughter" romance began spreading after they were spotted on a luxury yacht recently and reportedly spent two days together enjoying water sports.

Cheung, who was the youngest contestant in the recent beauty pageant, did not make the cut. She allegedly got to know Chow in June at a yacht party, where he asked her for her number.

However, Chow's assistant has come forward to say that the two of them do not know each other well and that the dating rumours are false.

"There was a large group of people on the boat that day," his assistant said. "The girl had taken the initiative to invite Stephen to go wakesurfing two days earlier, but Stephen ignored her because they hardly knew each other."

He added: "I don't understand how such a report could have been written when so many people went out to sea to play together."

Chow, who is known to be intensely private, previously dated singer-actresses Karen Mok, 51, and Athena Chu, 49.

A 13-year relationship with socialite Alice Yu Manfung, which ended in 2010, recently came to light after the two were embroiled in a financial lawsuit late last year.