Is someone trying to use Jay Chou to divert attention from actress Zheng Shuang's scandal?

The hottest news on the Chinese social media this week is the scandal involving Chinese actress Zheng Shuang, who has been accused by her ex-boyfriend Zhang Heng of abandoning two surrogate babies they had together in the United States.

Strangely, an old rumour involving Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou began trending on Weibo on Wednesday afternoon (Jan 20), even though it was refuted three years ago.

The saga on Wednesday started on a Chinese forum, with a post claiming that a Chinese air stewardess had quit her job after she became pregnant with Chou's child.

The netizen even posted a photo of Chou with the alleged mistress and claimed that he bought a villa for her in Shanghai.

Sharp-eyed netizens noticed that this was a false rumour rehashed from three years ago.

The stewardess had already clarified then that she did not know Chou personally and was just one of the many fans who took a photo with the singer at a fan meeting before his concert.

The post was slammed by many who wondered if it was a ruse to divert attention from Zheng's scandal.

Chou has just celebrated his 42nd birthday on Monday, and posted on Instagram photos of himself glamping with his friends and family.

He is also celebrating the success of new film Nezha, a racing movie he produced and headlined by his wife Hannah Quinlivan and actor Tsao Yu-ning.

Meanwhile, Quinlivan, 27, posted photos of herself with her husband on his birthday. She wrote: "Who needs superheroes when you have a super husband? Happy Birthday, My Superman!"