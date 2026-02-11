Is K-pop boy band BTS’ Jungkook the new global ambassador for Hublot?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BTS fans are speculating that Jungkook is Hublot's next global ambassador after it dropped an Instagram teaser on Feb 10 showing the silhouette of a man.

SEOUL – Swiss watchmaker Hublot sent fandom detectives into overdrive on Feb 10 after dropping a cryptic Instagram reel teasing its next global ambassador.

The short clip – moody, backlit and deliberately vague – shows the silhouette of a man stepping into frame, his profile, stance and even hairstyle instantly familiar to eagle-eyed viewers.

Within minutes, comment sections and fan forums lit up with a single name: Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS.

The reel, which ends with a date – 12.02.26 – offers no names, no voiceover, no watch close-ups.

But BTS’ fandom Army were quick to freeze-frame, zoom in and compare the outline to Jungkook’s known profiles from past campaigns and performances. From the jawline to the shoulder line, many declared it to be that of the pop idol, their “king of kings”.

The reel was reposted on hundreds of other sites and social media accounts, including K-pop platforms Eyop and BTS Charts Daily, as well as fan page jungkookofficialupdate2.

When contacted, the Hublot team from Singapore would only say: “All will be revealed on Feb 12.”

If confirmed, Jungkook would join the watchmaker’s stable of high-profile ambassadors spanning sport, music and entertainment, including Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang.

The South Korean singer’s appointment will be a move that underscores Hublot’s ongoing push into youth culture and global pop influence.

Even before any official luxury watch tie-up, the 28-year-old’s brand power has been undeniable.

Often dubbed the “Golden Maknae” (youngest member with all-round talent), he has dominated global charts with solo releases and fronted major campaigns for fashion labels including Calvin Klein.

The teaser lands at a moment when BTS mania is already peaking.

After completing mandatory military service hiatuses, the seven-member group are entering their full-scale reunion era – new music, live shows and global touring.

Among the headline-making moments will be a free comeback concert, BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21.

It is expected to draw tens of thousands onsite, with millions more watching via live stream on Netflix.

This Seoul show is just the curtain-raiser. BTS will launch a globe-spanning stadium tour beginning in South Korea before heading across Asia, the United States and Europe, with nearly 80 shows planned through to 2027.

Asian stops include major cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok and Singapore, where they will be performing four nights on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, making it the longest stop in Asia outside of South Korea and Japan.