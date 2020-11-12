Is HK actor Anthony Wong moving to Taiwan?

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong has sparked speculation that he is moving to Taiwan after he said on social media he is back on the island.

On Wednesday (Nov 11), the 59-year-old actor posted on Facebook photos of the hotel room where he is serving his quarantine. He wrote: "I am in Taiwan. Another 14 days."

Wong is one of the few Hong Kong actors who has been openly supportive of the pro-democracy movement in the Chinese territory. As a result, his acting career has been severely affected after he was blacklisted by the Chinese authorities.

Wong, who is known for acting in movies such as The Untold Story (1993), Beast Cops (1998) and Infernal Affairs (2002), revealed in May while he was in Taiwan that he had considered moving to the island, or even to Britain.

His late father Frederick Perry is British, but he was brought up by his Cantonese mother in Hong Kong.

However, Wong's aide told the Taiwanese media that he is in Taiwan to film a reality show and will be there for about two months. She added that the actor's current priority is work and not immigration.

She said Wong did consider staying in Taiwan for a long term and will consider renting a house first before buying one there.