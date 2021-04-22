Is Billie Eilish dating actor Matthew Vorce?

Singer Billie Eilish was spotted over the weekend snuggling up to a rumoured new boyfriend.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner was on a casual coffee run with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, along with her pitbull Shark, in Santa Barbara, California.

A relatively unknown actor, Vorce, 29, does not have much of a social media presence and has had a handful of roles since 2012.

According to his IMDB page, he had small parts in vampire flick Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? (2016) and murder drama Little Monsters (2012).

His Instagram account is set to private - he does follow Eilish, who does not follow him back, but then, she does not follow anyone.

His bio states: "Actor. Writer. Degenerate. Los Angeles."

It is not known how long they have been dating - or if they are even dating at all - but they were photographed by celebrity gossip site Page Six.

At one point, she placed her head on his shoulder and he wrapped his arm around her neck.

Both parties have not commented on the rumours.

Eilish's love life has come under scrutiny in recent months after the release of documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry in February.

In the tell-all, she opens up about her relationship with a former boyfriend, Brandon Adams, who goes by the rapper name of 7:AMP.

Referring to their troubled relationship and subsequent break-up, she said in the documentary: "I just wasn't happy.

"I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him."

She added: "There was just a lack of effort.

"I was literally like, 'Dude, you don't have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me, dude. And you don't. You think you do.'"