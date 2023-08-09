Ireland says goodbye to singer Sinead O’Connor

BRAY, Ireland – Celebrities, fans and other mourners of singer Sinead O’Connor turned out on Tuesday in the Irish town she once called home to pay their last respects at a poignant funeral procession ahead of her burial.

Hundreds lined the route of the cortege as it passed along the seafront in Bray, 20km south of Dublin, where she lived for 15 years.

Many spontaneously clapped and threw flowers on the front of the hearse carrying her coffin, which followed behind a Volkswagen camper van draped in LGBTQ pride flags and playing her music.

“I came up here today to pay my respects to Sinead, the legend she was,” Mr Liam O’Neill, 56, from nearby Dun Laoghaire, said from the procession route.

“She had a voice like a rock. She was extremely talented and brilliant,” he added, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with O’Connor’s face.

The Grammy award-winning singer, best known for her 1990 cover of Nothing Compares 2 U, died in July after being found unresponsive at her London home. She was 56.

The musician, who rose to international fame in the 1990s, was also mourned at a funeral just prior to the procession, attended by family, friends and dignitaries, before a private burial later.

Outpouring

U2 singer Bono, Ireland’s President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were among those attending the service, while activist and pop star Bob Geldof was part of the cortege.

“The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinead O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people,” Higgins said in a statement.

Imam Umar Al-Qadri led a Muslim funeral prayer, describing it as “an honour” to be part of the occasion “for the daughter of Ireland”.

“May her family and loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love from the corners of this earth for this unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty,” he said in the eulogy.

O’Connor had converted to Islam, changing her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018.

Her family offered the public the chance to give her a “last goodbye” by organising the funeral procession through Bray, saying she loved the town and its residents.