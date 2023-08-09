Ireland says goodbye to singer Sinead O’Connor

BRAY, Ireland – Celebrities, fans and other mourners of singer Sinead O’Connor turned out on Tuesday in the Irish town she once called home to pay their last respects at a poignant funeral procession ahead of her burial.
Hundreds lined the route of the cortege as it passed along the seafront in Bray, 20km south of Dublin, where she lived for 15 years.
Many spontaneously clapped and threw flowers on the front of the hearse carrying her coffin, which followed behind a Volkswagen camper van draped in LGBTQ pride flags and playing her music.
“I came up here today to pay my respects to Sinead, the legend she was,” Mr Liam O’Neill, 56, from nearby Dun Laoghaire, said from the procession route.
“She had a voice like a rock. She was extremely talented and brilliant,” he added, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with O’Connor’s face.
The Grammy award-winning singer, best known for her 1990 cover of Nothing Compares 2 U, died in July after being found unresponsive at her London home. She was 56.
The musician, who rose to international fame in the 1990s, was also mourned at a funeral just prior to the procession, attended by family, friends and dignitaries, before a private burial later.
Outpouring
U2 singer Bono, Ireland’s President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were among those attending the service, while activist and pop star Bob Geldof was part of the cortege.
“The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinead O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people,” Higgins said in a statement.
Imam Umar Al-Qadri led a Muslim funeral prayer, describing it as “an honour” to be part of the occasion “for the daughter of Ireland”.
“May her family and loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love from the corners of this earth for this unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty,” he said in the eulogy.
O’Connor had converted to Islam, changing her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018.
Her family offered the public the chance to give her a “last goodbye” by organising the funeral procession through Bray, saying she loved the town and its residents.
People left tributes outside the singer’s former home, named Montebello, which the convoy passed by.
One message left on the gatepost read: “Sinead, thank you for hearing us and responding... sorry for breaking your heart”.
Others pinned up the Irish flag and pictures.
On a coastal hilltop overlooking Bray, a World War II navigational sign for pilots spelling Ireland in Irish – Eire – was decorated with a heart and “Sinead” in tribute.
Lioness and lamb
O’Connor’s death prompted a surge of public sympathy around the world and in Ireland, where her willingness to criticise the Catholic Church, in particular, saw her vilified by some and praised as a trailblazer by others.
“Besides being a fantastic musician, singer, she kind of instilled in people the need to speak out for injustice, for the different factions in society,” said Ms June Byrne, 73, as she watched the cortege pass.
During her career, O’Connor revealed she had been abused by her mother as a child. In 1992, she protested the abuse of children by the Church, tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II while performing on United States television programme Saturday Night Live.
Tributes streamed in from political leaders, pop stars and others following the news of her death, many lauding her powerful voice and willingness to court controversy.
Fellow singer Annie Lennox called her “a lioness and a lamb”.
O’Connor’s agents said she had been completing a new album and planning a tour as well as a movie based on her autobiography Rememberings.
The musician had also spoken publicly about her mental health, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2007 that she struggled with thoughts of suicide and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
More recently she had shunned the limelight, in particular following the death of her son Shane from suicide in 2022 aged 17.
An autopsy has reportedly been carried out to determine the cause of the singer’s death, which London police have said they were not treating as suspicious. AFP