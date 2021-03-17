iQiyi and G.H.Y Culture & Media forming talent agency for regional market

SINGAPORE - Chinese streaming giant iQiyi and Singapore-headquartered entertainment company G.H.Y Culture & Media announced a joint venture on Wednesday (March 17) to form a Singapore-based talent management agency for the South-east Asia market.

Local actor Tay Ping Hui, who is currently represented by G.H.Y, is set to be the first talent under this new agency.

The joint venture aims to identify and promote talent in South-east Asia via a talent search programme that will air on the iQiyi International streaming platform.

The show will scout for talent from countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. More details on the show will be released at a later date.

The talent agency will help to promote regional stars in China as well.

In a press statement, Mr Kuek Yu-Chuang, vice-president of international business at iQiyi says: "The success of The Little Nyonya demonstrates a growing appetite for South-east Asian stories in China and we see the vast potential and opportunity for artistes here to tell these stories together with iQiyi."

The Little Nyonya (2020) is a Chinese remake of the 2008 local Channel 8 hit of the same name. The remake, with a cast of Chinese and Singaporean actors, had strong ratings in China.

G.H.Y's first South-east Asian original production - fantasy series The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang, starring well-known local names like Lawrence Wong, Qi Yuwu, Tay and Jeanette Aw - will debut later this year on iQiyi.



The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang stars (from left) Qi Yuwu, Kate Kinney and Lawrence Wong. PHOTO: G.H.Y CULTURE & MEDIA



Director Guo Jingyu says identifying new talent is important to his company's future growth. He is the executive chairman and group chief executive officer of G.H.Y, which debuted on the Singapore Exchange in December.

He says: "We have earmarked South-east Asia to be a growth market and this investment will further expand our footprint. As we diversify our pipeline of multi-genre dramas and films, it is crucial to identify local talent to support our growth ambitions."