Interactive Squid Game challenge tests fans in LA

LOS ANGELES – Squid Game fans Jabbar Lewis and Nic Ashe watched every episode of the hit South Korean series – and were convinced they would be able to handle the deadly school-yard contests. They never imagined they might actually get a chance to try them.

At Squid Game: The Trials in Los Angeles, fans of all ages can relive the most emotional moments of the 2021 Netflix show – but there is a lot less blood and no one wins any prize money.

“It’s so funny that even without the US$4.56 million (S$6.04 million) cash prize, you really feel the stakes in the game. I found myself sweating and shaking, and I would do it again,” said 27-year-old participant Ashe.

“It’s like the show kind of came to life. It came out of my TV and I got to step into the world.”

In a series of rooms, organisers of the immersive LA attraction have set up harmless versions of the brutal games depicted in the series, in which misfits and criminals took an all-or-nothing gamble: win the prize of 45.6 billion won (S$46.4 million) or die.