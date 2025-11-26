Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Interactive sensory attraction Dopamine Land will open at Resorts World Sentosa mall Weave on Dec 19, entertainment platform Fever announced on Nov 26.

The attraction features nine themed rooms using visual, audio and tactile elements designed to stimulate sensory responses. Before coming to Singapore, the concept operated in London, Madrid, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Washington DC, Brisbane and New Jersey.

The space includes Colourtopia, a neon-lit space with colour projections that create a kaleidoscopic environment. Euphoria Grove uses sounds, scents and visuals, simulating a forest environment that transitions through all four seasons. Cave of Tactility contains soft textured walls that encourage tactile exploration.

Cosmic Oasis uses mirrors and lights for visual effects at Dopamine Land. PHOTO: FEVER

Cushion Clash provides an inflatable area for pillow fights, and is described as being suitable for both children and adults. Sunset Lagoon is a large ball pit with golden lighting designed to resemble sunset colours over water.

Additional spaces include Cosmic Oasis, which uses mirrors and lights to create visual effects simulating a starfield. Scribblescape allows visitors to draw on walls, floors and furniture throughout the room. Chromadance synchronises coloured lights with music, featuring a jukebox for song selection. Neon Nebula contains illuminated balloons in various colours.

The Cave Of Tactility contains textures to stimulate self-expression, at Dopamine Land. PHOTO: FEVER

The experience takes about 45 minutes to complete and visitors of all ages are welcome.

Prices for standard tickets start at $14, with options that include a three-minute virtual-reality experience and printed photo souvenirs. A private space called Sky High Party Room is available for bookings and includes access to an additional bonus room.

Chromadance at Dopamine Land features synchronised lights and music. PHOTO: FEVER