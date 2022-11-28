Injured Mirror dancer Lee Kai Yin able to take a shower for the first time in four months

HONG KONG – Mirror dancer Lee Kai Yin, who was critically injured when a giant LED screen fell on him during a concert by the popular boy band on July 28, has recovered sufficiently to take a shower for the first time in four months.

His father, Mr Derek Li, a Baptist pastor who migrated to Canada with his wife, gave an update on his son, also known as Ah Mo, last Saturday, adding that he was now also able to sit in his wheelchair for a longer period of time to look out of a window.

Earlier reports said the 28-year-old would likely be paralysed from the neck down from the accident.

On Sunday, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said the authorities are planning to introduce a pilot scheme requiring installations at stage performances to be reviewed by third-party inspectors, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

He added that the project would cover details such as which items should be verified and to what extent, and also the selection of performances at government-run venues.

In early November, a task force looking into the accident at the Hong Kong Coliseum found that the concert organisers had failed to certify the safety of the installation, leading to two dancers being injured. The other dancer was not as severely hurt as Lee.

A group of anonymous dancers, who claimed to be among those who performed at the concert, wrote an open letter listing their concerns last week.

They claimed they were given only two days to rehearse at the venue, adding that it was insufficient time.