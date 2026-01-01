Injured dancer Li Kai Yin shares clearer photo of himself since Mirror accident in 2022

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Li Kai Yin posted a recent photo of himself on social media on Dec 31.

Hong Kong dancer Li Kai Yin has shared a clearer glimpse of himself on social media.

The 31-year-old, also known as Ah Mo, was critically injured in July 2022 when a giant LED screen fell on him during a concert by popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Li wrote an Instagram post on Dec 31, his first since July 2025 when he uploaded several photos, including one of himself in a wheelchair, with filters used on his face.

“I’ve decided I can’t do this any more this year… I will stop all the therapies in the remainder of 2025,” he quipped on the last day of 2025. “Looking forward to the better me in 2026.”

He added in the postscript that the artwork in the photo was done by his parents.

In the photo, Li wore glasses with his eyes closed and a smile. He appeared to be in good spirits and looked better, although the stoma near his collarbone remained visible.

Li suffered a severe spinal injury during the accident and was in critical condition for more than a month. Reports then said he faced the possibility of being paralysed from the neck down. Hong Kong media said recently that he has not recovered fully, after more than three years of rehabilitation treatment.

In 2024, Li sought compensation from Studiodanz, his employer at the time of the accident, at the Hong Kong District Court.

The district court has scheduled a one-day trial on May 4 to determine the compensation after Studiodanz was repeatedly absent from the hearings.