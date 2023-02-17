Influencer Naomi Neo throws $20,000 birthday party for two-year-old daughter

SINGAPORE – Naomi Neo has set tongues wagging again, after throwing a lavish $20,000 birthday party for her daughter Zyla, who turned two in January.

In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, the 27-year-old local influencer and YouTuber shared details of the dinosaur-themed bash, which appeared to have been held at the family’s new three-storey house.

The clip, which has been viewed close to 400,000 times, has drawn both envious and snarky comments.

The party decor included balloon sculptures and handcrafted 3D dinosaurs, while the double-tiered cake was also dino-themed. Even the cutlery for the guests was in the shape of the creatures.

There was also a magic show, a bouncy castle and a ball pit.

Neo – who is married to a 30-year-old businessman known only as Han and also has a son, Kyzo, four – wrote in the caption: “And netizens prolly gon’ say I don’t love my son now.”

The popular Internet personality, who began as a blogger as a teen, does not shy away from sharing how she dotes on her kids, such as taking her son for a pricey omakase meal which included caviar.

Comments on her latest clip included those who remarked that $20,000 was the cost of a small wedding and more than what they had in their bank accounts.

Others joked about Neo adopting them so that they, too, could have a birthday party like that, and called her the Singaporean version of American celebrity entrepreneur Kylie Jenner from the reality television series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Some netizens also commented that the money could have gone to charity, while others defended her right to go all out for her child’s birthday if she could afford it.