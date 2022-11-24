Influencer Naomi Neo’s son develops a taste for caviar

SINGAPORE – Local influencer Naomi Neo’s son, four, seems to have a sophisticated palate, even if his vocabulary has yet to catch up.

A video posted to the 26-year-old’s TikTok account on Tuesday shows her on a family outing to Japanese fine-dining omakase restaurant Sushi Yujo in Tanjong Pagar Road.

Her son Kyzo declares that he wants “ball ball and noodles” – which turns out to be a dish of caviar and pasta, which he refuses to let her try.

In the clip, he is also seen enjoying different types of caviar in a variety of dishes specially prepared by the chef.

Dinner at Sushi Yujo starts at $198 a person. The lunch menu indicates that the chilled truffle uni angel hair pasta dish savoured by Kyzo is priced at $78.