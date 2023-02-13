Indonesian film Dear David just as relatable as Hollywood teen romcoms, say actress and director

LOS ANGELES – Part of an ambitious slate of made-in-Indonesia films and series announced by Netflix in 2022, Dear David is a coming-of-age romantic-comedy drama about three Indonesian teenagers, who learn to embrace their sexuality and other parts of themselves they once found shameful.

And its Indonesian director and leading lady say its universal themes make it as emotionally relatable as any Hollywood teen romance, albeit one with a strong sense of Indonesian identity.

The Lucky Kuswandi-helmed movie – now streaming on Netflix – is set at an Indonesian high school, where a straight-A student named Laras (Shenina Cinnamon) is as strait-laced as they come.

But she is suddenly outed as the author of a risque blog – one filled with elaborate sexual fantasies about her classmate David (Emir Mahira) – that scandalises the entire school.

And her future hangs in the balance as she navigates the fallout with David as well as her former best friend Dila (Caitlin North Lewis), whom David has a crush on.

Chatting to The Straits Times and other media over Zoom, Cinnamon – an Indonesian actress who starred in the crime drama Photocopier (2021) – believes Dear David’s look at teenage angst and romance is highly relatable despite its cultural specificity.

Most people will know someone like her character, she says.

“Laras is very ambitious and diligent, she’s the head of the student body and she loves her family, so her life has always been pretty square. But stay tuned for what happens next,” the 24-year-old says through an interpreter.

She adds that emotionally, Dear David is “no different” from Hollywood fare of the same genre.

“What makes it Indonesian is the background of the characters and the setting of the film, but at its core emotionally, it is a very universal story about self-compassion, self-love and self-discovery.”

Kuswandi agrees.

“This is a movie with very universal themes, and it is not only for teenagers even though the packaging is for teenagers,” says the 42-year-old, who directed the comedy-drama Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021), also available on Netflix.

“It’s the idea of passion and desire and really complicated relationships that involve unrequited feelings.”

He adds: “Right now, we are in an era where we’re demanded to be more and do more, especially with teenagers on social media, where they always compare themselves with other people, so there’s always this pressure.

“The characters in Dear David are experiencing that and the idea of being compassionate to ourselves, and living with the complexity of who you are, is something rarely talked about or practised, so for me it felt important to discuss it.

“So this is not really an ‘Indonesian’ movie – it can be for everyone.”