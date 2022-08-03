Indie singer Beabadoobee to perform in Singapore in September

SINGAPORE - Indie rock singer Beabadoobee will be in Singapore to perform at the Gateway Theatre on Sept 20.

The 22-year-old Filipino-British singer-songwriter, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus, made her name with songs such as Coffee (2017) and If You Want To (2019). She was also featured in the 2020 viral hit Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Canadian singer Powfu.

In 2020, she was nominated in the Rising Star category at the Brit Awards. She was also shortlisted in BBC's Sound Of 2020 prize, which is given to promising new talent. She won the Radar Award, for new talent, at the 2020 NME Awards.

The Singapore concert is part of her Beatopia tour, named after her recently released second album which went to No. 1 on the British Independent Albums chart. The worldwide tour includes other Asian stops such as Manila and Jakarta.

She released her debut album, Fake It Flowers, in 2020, and has also released five EPs, including Lice (2018) and Our Extended Play (2021).

Tickets at $98 and $118 start selling on Aug 11 for Live Nation members, and Aug 12 for the general public.

Book It / Beabadoobee: Beatopia Tour 2022 - Singapore

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

When: Sep 20, 8pm

Admission: Tickets at $98 and $118. General sales start at 2pm on Aug 12 through Ticketmaster (or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.