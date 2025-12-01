Indian film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu ties the knot in private ceremony: Reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly married film-maker Raj Nidimoru, the co-creator of Indian series The Family Man.

The couple’s wedding took place in the morning of Dec 1 in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu .

According to reports, the intimate celebration included only around 30 guests.

The temple holds special significance for Prabhu, who has previously shared that she spends hours meditating in front of the deity.

In recent months, Prabhu and Nidimoru’s frequent public appearances together had sparked speculation about a budding romance. A recent social media post featuring Prabhu hugging Nidimoru at a Mumbai event went viral.

Beyond their personal relationship, the duo are also working together professionally.

Prabhu and Nidimoru are co-producing a Telugu film reportedly titled Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. The project is said to be an action-adventure with Prabhu in the lead role.

Prabhu was first married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Their romance began in 2010 after they starred together in the Telugu hit Ye Maaya Chesave.

The couple got engaged on Jan 29, 2017 in Hyderabad.

They had a traditional Hindu wedding on Oct 6, 2017 in Goa, followed by a Christian ceremony the next day. With her marriage, Prabhu became a part of the prominent Akkineni family.

For a few years, she went by the name Samantha Akkineni. However, she removed the surname from her social media on July 31, 2021, fuelling rumours of a separation.

The couple confirmed their divorce on Oct 2, 2021, ending their seven-year-long relationship. Naga Chaitanya is currently married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Film-maker Nidimoru, meanwhile, was previously married to entertainment industry professional Shyamali De, but the couple reportedly parted ways in 2022.

Rumours about Nidimoru’s wedding with Prabhu intensified when Ms De shared a cryptic Instagram story, saying, “Desperate people do desperate things.”

Many fans interpreted this as a reference to the wedding buzz. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK