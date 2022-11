SINGAPORE – At the age of 15, Indian comedian, gamer and rapper CarryMinati told his parents the day before his Grade 12 examinations that he wanted to quit school to focus on making YouTube videos.

Now 23, he is one of Asia’s top YouTube stars whose Hindi-language videos have collectively clocked a whopping 4.5 billion views. His comedy and music channel, CarryMinati, has 37.3 million subscribers, while his live gaming channel, CarryisLive, has 11.4 million subscribers.