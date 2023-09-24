In the shadow of Hollywood's strikes, beauty professionals suffer

NEW YORK - Professional hairdressers and makeup artists work in the shadows of celebrities to make them sparkle on sets, red carpets and magazine covers.

But from New York to Los Angeles, the historic strike of American screenwriters and actors is leaving the workers responsible for making up the stars with blank appointment books and empty savings accounts.

Mr Matthew Monzon, 52, has been a celebrity hairdresser in New York since 1997, coiffing the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brooke Shields, Keri Russell and Anna Kendrick.

But since the screenwriters, and even more notably the actors, have stopped work – part of collective bargaining efforts to obtain fair pay from studios as well as curbs on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) – Mr Monzon says “finances are dwindling”.

So far, he told AFP he has been able to cover his rent and health insurance payments, but that “there are very small amounts in my bank account at this point”.

But he supports the movement: “I want the actors and the writers to get what they deserve.”

From costume designers to makeup artists, manicurists to stylists to hairdressers – the impact of the strikes has rippled across the entire entertainment ecosystem that depends on a packed Hollywood calendar.

Negotiations between studio bosses and screenwriters resumed last week, but talks are slow.

For Ms Rebecca Restrepo, that has left daily life at a standstill.

She used to lug 27kg suitcases of makeup and lighting, dashing between television studios and hotels.

But she says since July, things have dried up: “Zero work.”

“Right now, I have a personal client, she’s a billionaire. But they only need make up once in a blue moon,” said the resident of Queens.

Ms Restrepo said her industry is feeling the hit even more intensely because the pandemic meant “a year-and-a-half without work”.

“And now with this strike, you know we were all just trying to make day to day and now, it’s killing all of us.”