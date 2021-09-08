In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, AFP) - Mr Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, on Tuesday (Sept 7) asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months.

In an unexpected development, Mr Spears, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer's personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should "now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required".

"If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes she should get that chance," read the petition to terminate the legal arrangement.

Britney Spears, 39, has been seeking for months to have her father removed as the overseer of her US$60 million (S$80 million) estate. She told the court in June the arrangement was abusive and humiliating.

Mr Spears, 69, said for the first time last month he was willing to step down but gave no timeframe. Britney Spears also has a second guardian in charge of her personal and medical affairs.

Tuesday's petition went further than the previous attempt, asking the court to end the conservatorship entirely.

"Ms Spears has recently demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether a conservator of the person is required," the filing said, citing the singer's hiring a lawyer of her own choosing and driving alone again.

Mr Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' lawyer, said the petition was a "vindication" for his client, NBC News reported.

The decision to end the conservatorship rests with Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny. The matter is due to be discussed at a hearing on Sept 29.

The singer, known for songs such as Stronger (2000) and Toxic (2004), was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after suffering a public mental health breakdown. The nature of her mental health issues has never been revealed.

In late 2009, she returned to performing, recording several more albums, and going on sell-out world tours until her last performance in late 2018. The conservatorship then came under increasing scrutiny from fans in the #FreeBritney movement.

Spears, who posts frequently on her Instagram page from her mansion outside Los Angeles, did not refer to the petition by her father on Tuesday.