In-person JJ Lin charity gigs on Nov 27 and 28

SINGAPORE - Singaporean superstar JJ Lin will perform two concerts on Nov 27 and 28 at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). The singer's first in-person concert in two years is titled JJ Lin "After The Rain" A Charity Live Special.

Lin will perform live for invited guests and members of the public in a limited-capacity environment due to prevailing safe management measures. The concert will also be streamed over his official YouTube, Weibo and Douyin channels on Nov 28.

In a release, Lin, who is known for hits such as If Only and Twilight, said: "I used to travel all over the world for work in the past. But the pandemic has slowed down the pace of life, so these past months have given me more time to spend with my family and to reflect on life and music.

"Covid-19 has had a significant impact on many people, both physically and mentally, and I hope that through my concert and music, I can provide a message of positivity, and that together we will be able to overcome these difficult times."

The 40-year-old had played two sold-out concerts at the National Stadium in 2019, as part of his Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour.

Tickets for the upcoming two shows will be made available for the public to purchase through a ballot that will start on Tuesday (Nov 16), from 10am to 11.59pm. Tickets are sold in pairs due to the safe-management measures and will be priced from $288 to $688 for a pair.

Successful participants will be notified via an electronic direct mailer sent to their registered e-mail address on Nov 19.

The concert is organised by JFJ Productions, co-organised by MBS, and sponsored by MBS and Unusual Productions.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Community Chest, a key beneficiary of MBS' corporate social responsibility programme, Sands Cares.

Book it

JJ Lin "After The Rain" A Charity Live Special

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: 7.30pm, Nov 27 and 28

Admission: $288 to $688 for a pair of tickets. More details can be found via this event page from Monday (Nov 15).