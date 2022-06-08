In Ms Marvel, a teenage Pakistani-American superhero arises

SINGAPORE - In the Disney+ superhero series Ms Marvel, the focus is on Kamala Khan, the title character who happens to be a teenager from a Pakistani-American family.

On top of dealing with the usual teenage issues, Kamala, played by Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, 19, has to negotiate living in two cultures.

That split, in the series as in the source Marvel comic book, is a source of confusion, chaos and comedy.

American actress Yasmeen Fletcher, 19, plays Nakia Bahadir, Kamala's Turkish-American best friend. In keeping with the comic books, Fletcher's Nakia wears a hijab in the series.

Speaking to The Straits Times in an online conference, Fletcher says she relates to the series as she also grew up living in two cultures, as her mother is of Lebanese-Christian origin while her father is white.

"I grew up mixed, so I was thrown in the centre of that, with two completely different cultures. I think that this mix comes with a lot of unique identity issues and complexes that Kamala and my character go through," she says.

Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel launches on Disney+ on June 8.

Kamala Khan, the comic-book character, was co-created by Marvel Comics editor Sana Amanat, who also serves as the series' executive producer. In the comics, biculturalism is a major component of Kamala's identity.

British actor Rish Shah, 27, plays Kamran, a character who makes Kamala's heart flutter.

"Being British Indian, I grew up in a household where you code-switch all the time," says Shah, sharing the online panel with Fletcher and American actor Matt Lintz, who plays Kamala's childhood friend, Bruno.

Shah says seeing Kamala also code-switch when she interacts with her family and friends at high school are scenes that hit "close to home".

Unlike recent Marvel superhero shows such as Moon Knight (2022), Ms Marvel puts comedy front and centre. Much of the first two episodes deal with the zaniness that follows when she discovers her powers, which she struggles to keep under wraps.